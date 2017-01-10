CBOE Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group cut their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CBOE Holdings in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Jefferies Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for CBOE Holdings’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company earned $456.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.44 million. CBOE Holdings had a return on equity of 73.40% and a net margin of 29.92%. CBOE Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/jefferies-group-analysts-cut-earnings-estimates-for-cboe-holdings-inc-cboe/1146089.html.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of CBOE Holdings in a report on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBOE Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of CBOE Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CBOE Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.50 to $80.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CBOE Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBOE Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ:CBOE) opened at 74.53 on Monday. CBOE Holdings has a one year low of $58.43 and a one year high of $77.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.46. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from CBOE Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. CBOE Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

In other CBOE Holdings news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $479,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,651.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CBOE Holdings by 1.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,743,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,695,000 after buying an additional 199,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in CBOE Holdings by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,104,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,343,000 after buying an additional 114,361 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in CBOE Holdings by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,471,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,303,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CBOE Holdings by 13.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,457,000 after buying an additional 265,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CBOE Holdings by 2.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,710,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,979,000 after buying an additional 39,704 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBOE Holdings

CBOE Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is operating markets that offer for trading options on various market indexes (index options), on an exclusive basis and futures contracts, as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options, such as options on the stocks of individual corporations (equity options), and options on other exchange-traded products (ETP options), such as exchange-traded funds (ETF options) and exchange-traded notes (ETN options).

