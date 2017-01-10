Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on Jack In The Box in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack In The Box from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet cut Jack In The Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Jack In The Box in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on Jack In The Box from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) opened at 107.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.53. Jack In The Box has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $113.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.99.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. Jack In The Box had a negative return on equity of 83.17% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $398.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack In The Box will post $4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Jack In The Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Jack In The Box’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

In other Jack In The Box news, VP Vanessa C. Fox sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total transaction of $98,512.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,189.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frances L. Allen sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $49,835.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,699.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Jack In The Box during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Jack In The Box by 213.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jack In The Box by 58.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Jack In The Box during the second quarter valued at about $10,157,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Jack In The Box during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/jack-in-the-box-inc-jack-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-analysts/1145874.html.

About Jack In The Box

Jack in the Box Inc is a restaurant company. The Company operates and franchises approximately 2,910 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants (QSR) and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants (Qdoba). Its segments are Jack in the Box and Qdoba Restaurant operations. It operates and franchises approximately 2,250 Jack in the Box restaurants, primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam, over 660 Qdoba restaurants across the United States, and approximately four in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Jack In The Box Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack In The Box Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.