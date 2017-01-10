j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC cut its stake in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in j2 Global were worth $14,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in j2 Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in j2 Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in j2 Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in j2 Global by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. raised its position in j2 Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 33,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) traded up 0.65% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.58. 129,312 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average is $69.99. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.01. j2 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $85.15.

j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm earned $210.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.46 million. j2 Global had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that j2 Global, Inc. will post $4.92 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/j2-global-inc-jcom-shares-sold-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc/1146543.html.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of j2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of j2 Global from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

In other j2 Global news, insider Steve P. Dunn sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $217,413.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R Scott Turicchi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,847 shares in the company, valued at $21,587,922.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

About j2 Global

j2 Global, Inc is a provider of services delivered through the Internet. The Company provides cloud services to businesses of all sizes, from individuals to enterprises. The Company operates in two segments: Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Company’s Digital Media business segment consists of the Web properties and business operations of Ziff Davis, Inc (Ziff Davis).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for j2 Global Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for j2 Global Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.