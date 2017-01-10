J Sainsbury plc (SBRY) Given Outperform Rating at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a GBX 255 ($3.10) target price on the grocer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SBRY. Barclays PLC reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.28) target price on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.41) target price on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Group lowered their target price on shares of J Sainsbury plc from GBX 280 ($3.41) to GBX 250 ($3.04) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J Sainsbury plc from GBX 290 ($3.53) to GBX 315 ($3.83) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 254.07 ($3.09).

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) traded up 1.57% during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 258.80. 16,181,382 shares of the company traded hands. J Sainsbury plc has a 12 month low of GBX 211.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 294.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 242.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 238.99. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 5.06 billion.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a GBX 3.60 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

In other J Sainsbury plc news, insider Ed Barker sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.86), for a total value of £45,801.50 ($55,699.26).

About J Sainsbury plc

J Sainsbury plc is engaged in grocery-related retailing and retail banking. The Company’s segments include Retailing; Financial services, and Property investments. The Retailing segment is engaged in the operation of supermarkets and convenience. The Financial services segment includes the operations of Sainsbury’s Bank plc (Sainsbury’s Bank).

