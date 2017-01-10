J P Morgan Chase & Co Raises Prudential plc (PRU) Price Target to GBX 1,450

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) had its price target raised by J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 1,252 ($15.23) to GBX 1,450 ($17.63) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,648 ($20.04) price objective on shares of Prudential plc in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. RBC Capital Markets set a GBX 1,550 ($18.85) price objective on shares of Prudential plc and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($21.59) price objective on shares of Prudential plc in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prudential plc in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,683 ($20.47) price objective on shares of Prudential plc in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,625.64 ($19.77).

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) opened at 1600.00 on Thursday. Prudential plc has a one year low of GBX 1,085.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,649.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 41.09 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,583.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,416.36.

In other Prudential plc news, insider Nicolaos Nicandrou sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,556 ($18.92), for a total value of £50,850.08 ($61,838.84). Also, insider Anne Richards bought 31,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,567 ($19.06) per share, for a total transaction of £492,649.13 ($599,111.19).

Prudential plc Company Profile

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company has operations in Asia, the United States and the United Kingdom. Its segments include Insurance operations, including Asia, the United States (Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Jackson)) and the United Kingdom, and Asset management operations, including Eastspring Investments, the United States broker-dealer and asset management, M&G and Prudential Capital.

