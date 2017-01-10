J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. DA Davidson currently has $140.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods Corp. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) opened at 130.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.63. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $97.73 and a 12 month high of $135.04.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. J & J Snack Foods Corp. had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company earned $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post $4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s payout ratio is 41.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. by 10.6% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 85,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. by 40.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (J & J) manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages. The Company operates in three business segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets and Frozen Beverages. The Company’s food service segment is engaged in selling primary products, such as soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products and baked goods.

