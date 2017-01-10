J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $148.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods which it markets nationally to the food service and retail supermarket industries. Its principal snack food products are soft pretzels marketed principally under the brand name SUPERPRETZEL. The Company also markets frozen beverages to the food service industry under the brand names ICEE and ARCTIC BLAST in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Other snack products include Italian ice and frozen juice treats and desserts, churros (a Hispanic pastry), funnel cake, popcorn and bakery products. “

Separately, DA Davidson cut J & J Snack Foods Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) opened at 130.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.16 and its 200-day moving average is $121.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.63. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $97.73 and a 1-year high of $135.04.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. J & J Snack Foods Corp. had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post $4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJO LP raised its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. by 8.7% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. by 14.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. by 77.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. by 23.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. by 1.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 469,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,989,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (J & J) manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages. The Company operates in three business segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets and Frozen Beverages. The Company’s food service segment is engaged in selling primary products, such as soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products and baked goods.

