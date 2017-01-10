InvenSense, Inc. (INVN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of InvenSense, Inc. (NYSE:INVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark Co. set a $8.00 price objective on shares of InvenSense and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InvenSense from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of InvenSense in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of InvenSense from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of InvenSense from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InvenSense presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.22.

InvenSense (NYSE:INVN) opened at 12.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92. The company’s market capitalization is $1.20 billion. InvenSense has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $12.92.

InvenSense (NYSE:INVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.67 million. InvenSense had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that InvenSense will post ($0.03) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/invensense-inc-invn-upgraded-at-thestreet/1145889.html.

In other news, VP Daniel Goehl sold 5,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $48,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in InvenSense during the second quarter valued at $3,303,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in InvenSense during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in InvenSense by 98.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 131,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in InvenSense by 4.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in InvenSense by 5.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 43.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InvenSense

InvenSense, Inc (InvenSense) is engaged in designing, developing, marketing and selling of sensor system-on-chip (SoC), including accelerometers, gyroscopes and microphones for the mobile, wearable, smart home, gaming, industrial and automotive market segments. The Company delivers solutions based on its motion and sound technology; focused on solutions, such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, console and portable video gaming devices, digital television and set-top box remote controls, fitness accessories, sports equipment, digital still cameras, automobiles, ultra-books, laptops, hearing aids, stabilization systems, tools, navigation devices, remote controlled toys and other household consumer and industrial devices.

Receive News & Ratings for InvenSense Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenSense Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.