Intrawest Resorts Holdings, Inc. (SNOW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrawest Resorts Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Intrawest Resorts Holdings, Inc. operates as a mountain resort and adventure company which delivers vacation and travel experiences to its customers. The company also involved in adventure travel business as well as real estate business, through which it manages, markets and sells vacation club properties; manages condominium hotel properties; sells and markets residential real estate. Intrawest Resorts Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Intrawest Resorts Holdings (NYSE:SNOW) opened at 16.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11. Intrawest Resorts Holdings has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $674.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Intrawest Resorts Holdings (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.17. Intrawest Resorts Holdings had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $80.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intrawest Resorts Holdings will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intrawest Resorts Holdings by 50.3% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrawest Resorts Holdings during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Hancock Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intrawest Resorts Holdings by 4.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Intrawest Resorts Holdings during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrawest Resorts Holdings during the third quarter valued at $216,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrawest Resorts Holdings Company Profile

Intrawest Resorts Holdings, Inc is a mountain resort, adventure and real estate company. The Company operates through three segments: Mountain, Adventure and Real Estate. Its Mountain segment includes its mountain resort and lodging operations at Steamboat Ski & Resort (Steamboat) and Winter Park Resort (Winter Park); Stratton Mountain Resort (Stratton); Snowshoe Mountain Resort (Snowshoe); Mont Tremblant Resort (Tremblant), and Blue Mountain Ski Resort (Blue Mountain).

