IntraLinks Holdings, Inc. (IL) Shares Bought by SECOR Capital Advisors LP

SECOR Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IntraLinks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IL) by 76.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,588 shares during the period. SECOR Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of IntraLinks Holdings worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IntraLinks Holdings by 38.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after buying an additional 536,579 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in IntraLinks Holdings by 588.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 216,127 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IntraLinks Holdings during the third quarter valued at $1,893,000. Teachers Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IntraLinks Holdings by 23.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 868,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 167,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IntraLinks Holdings by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,119,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after buying an additional 129,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

IntraLinks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IL) remained flat at $13.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,538,783 shares of the stock were exchanged. IntraLinks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $13.72. The firm’s market cap is $756.44 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut IntraLinks Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Ladenburg Thalmann lowered IntraLinks Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities lowered IntraLinks Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IntraLinks Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered IntraLinks Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

IntraLinks Holdings Company Profile

Intralinks Holdings, Inc is a technology provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for secure enterprise content collaboration within and among organizations. The Company’s cloud-based solutions enable organizations to manage, control, track, search, exchange and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall.

