Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IPG. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. RBC Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a top pick rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a top pick rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.82.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) traded down 0.234% during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.455. 506,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $24.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.543 and a beta of 1.59.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business earned $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post $1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/interpublic-group-of-companies-inc-the-ipg-downgraded-by-morgan-stanley/1146456.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 1.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 2.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 37.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 5,388.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 99.1% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc (IPG) is an advertising and marketing services company. IPG’s companies are engaged in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. The Company operates through two segments: Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.