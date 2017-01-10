Internationa Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE:IFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “In 2016, International Flavors & Fragrances' shares underperformed the Zacks categorized Chemicals Specialty industry. Also, the company is exposed to risks arising from adverse currency movements, geopolitical issues in some foreign countries and stiff competition. Adverse foreign currency movements are likely to negatively impact sales by 1.5%, and operating profit and earnings per share by 2% in 2016. However, we believe the company is well positioned to benefit from the growing demand for flavors and fragrances in the long run. Also, it acquires meaningful businesses for expansion, the last being David Michael in Oct 2016 and the agreement signed for Fragrance Resources in November. For 2016, the company expects currency-neutral net sales to grow roughly 4-5% versus 3.5-4.5% expected earlier; while adjusted earnings per share will likely increase in the 5-6% range.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $121.50 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $163.40 price objective on shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Internationa Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.99.

Internationa Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) opened at 115.56 on Wednesday. Internationa Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $97.24 and a 12 month high of $143.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.72 and its 200 day moving average is $129.69.

Internationa Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Internationa Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $777 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Internationa Flavors & Fragrances will post $5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Internationa Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.82%.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $348,923.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,848.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,823,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,297,000 after buying an additional 166,270 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,459,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,295,000 after buying an additional 124,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,089,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,734,000 after buying an additional 21,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,428,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,231,000 after buying an additional 47,407 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances by 61.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,247,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,310,000 after buying an additional 475,064 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Internationa Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) creates, manufactures and supplies flavors and fragrances (including cosmetic active ingredients) for the food, beverage, personal care and household products industries either in the form of compounds or individual ingredients. The Company operates in two segments: Flavors and Fragrances.

