Interfor Corp (IFP) PT Raised to C$18.00

Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at RBC Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday. RBC Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IFP. TD Securities cut shares of Interfor Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Interfor Corp from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Interfor Corp from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.75 target price on shares of Interfor Corp in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Interfor Corp from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.07.

Shares of Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP) opened at 14.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.52 million and a PE ratio of 27.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. Interfor Corp has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

Interfor Corp Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, formerly International Forest Products Limited, is a Canada-based supplier of lumber products. The Company operates through solid wood segment. The Company offers lumber products to customers in North America, the Asia-Pacific region and Europe. The Company operates approximately five sawmills in British Columbia.

