Interface, Inc. (TILE) CEO Sells $56,250.00 in Stock

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) CEO Daniel T. Hendrix sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Daniel T. Hendrix sold 5,000 shares of Interface stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $94,750.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Daniel T. Hendrix sold 3,000 shares of Interface stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00.

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) opened at 18.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.55 million. Interface had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TILE shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Interface in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Interface in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Interface by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. SECOR Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Interface by 110.2% in the second quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 34,098 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Interface by 5.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,849,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,212,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 2.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the second quarter worth about $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface Inc is engaged in design, production and sales of modular carpet, also known as carpet tile across the world. The Company markets its modular carpets in over 110 countries under the brand names Interface and FLOR. The Company distributes its product through approximately two primary channels, including direct sales to end users and indirect sales through independent contractors or distributors.

