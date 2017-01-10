Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IHG. Barclays PLC raised Intercontinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Intercontinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) opened at 45.02 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $50.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average is $41.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHG. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 120.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Bellwether Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 217.2% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is a hotel company. The Company operates hotels in three ways: as a franchisor, as a manager, and on an owned and leased basis. The Company’s segments include Americas; Europe; Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); Greater China, and Central. The Company operates a portfolio of hotel brands, including InterContinental, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites and Candlewood Suites.

