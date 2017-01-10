Intellipharmaceutics International’s (IPCI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Aegis

Aegis reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) in a report published on Monday morning. Aegis currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

IPCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on Intellipharmaceutics International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Brean Capital set a $8.00 price objective on Intellipharmaceutics International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellipharmaceutics International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of Intellipharmaceutics International (NASDAQ:IPCI) traded up 1.30% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 151,022 shares. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. The stock’s market cap is $79.07 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intellipharmaceutics International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Intellipharmaceutics International worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellipharmaceutics International Company Profile

IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc is a Canada-based pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and manufacture of controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs. Its Hypermatrix technology is a multidimensional controlled-release drug delivery platform that is applied to the development of a range of existing and new pharmaceuticals.

