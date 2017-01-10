Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDTI) Earns Overweight Rating from Pacific Crest

Pacific Crest reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IDTI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Integrated Device Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Charter Equity raised Integrated Device Technology from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Brean Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.35.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) opened at 24.80 on Wednesday. Integrated Device Technology has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 2.15.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company earned $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.99 million. Integrated Device Technology had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integrated Device Technology will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/integrated-device-technology-inc-idti-earns-overweight-rating-from-pacific-crest/1146093.html.

In other Integrated Device Technology news, VP David Shepard sold 37,787 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $941,274.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,372.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew D. Brandalise sold 9,500 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $242,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,493.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 12.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the second quarter worth about $114,000. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 72.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cantab Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the second quarter worth about $166,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Integrated Device Technology

Integrated Device Technology, Inc develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers’ applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Communications, and the Computing, Consumer and Industrial. It offers products in radio frequency (RF), timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Device Technology Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Device Technology Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.