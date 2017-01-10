Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDTI) Earns Overweight Rating from Pacific Crest

Pacific Crest reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IDTI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Integrated Device Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Charter Equity raised Integrated Device Technology from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Brean Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.35.
Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) opened at 24.80 on Wednesday. Integrated Device Technology has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 2.15.
Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company earned $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.99 million. Integrated Device Technology had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integrated Device Technology will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Integrated Device Technology news, VP David Shepard sold 37,787 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $941,274.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,372.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew D. Brandalise sold 9,500 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $242,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,493.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 12.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the second quarter worth about $114,000. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 72.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cantab Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the second quarter worth about $166,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Integrated Device Technology
Integrated Device Technology, Inc develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers’ applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Communications, and the Computing, Consumer and Industrial. It offers products in radio frequency (RF), timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions.
