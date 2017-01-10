Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by RBC Capital Markets

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at RBC Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock. RBC Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 90.16% from the company’s previous close.

IART has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $46.50 price target on Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.50 price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation from $45.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) opened at 44.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average of $81.39. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 0.75. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $44.43.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 24,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $1,908,955.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,899.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation by 31.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $10,359,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation by 4.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Societe Generale acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $31,541,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company focuses on the development, manufacturing and marketing of surgical implants and medical instruments. Its products are used in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics and general surgery. Its segments include Specialty Surgical Solutions, which offers products, including specialty surgical instrumentation for a range of specialties.

