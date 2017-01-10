Insys Therapeutics, Inc. (INSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target the unmet needs of cancer patients, with an initial focus on cancer-supportive care. The company’s cancer-supportive care and cancer therapy product candidates include Fentanyl sublingual spray and Dronabinol SG capsule. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INSY. RBC Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Insys Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a hold rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) traded down 1.0741% on Wednesday, hitting $10.1399. The stock had a trading volume of 225,491 shares. Insys Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $727.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.3958 and a beta of 0.90.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Insys Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm earned $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Insys Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Insys Therapeutics will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Meyer bought 10,000 shares of Insys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,892.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 69.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in Insys Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Insys Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Insys Therapeutics by 18.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Insys Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Insys Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $225,000. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insys Therapeutics

Insys Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes supportive care products. The Company’s product Subsys, is a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain (BTCP) in opioid-tolerant patients and a single-use product that delivers fentanyl, an opioid analgesic, for transmucosal absorption underneath the tongue.

