Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IBP. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) opened at 41.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business earned $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post $1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Michael Nixon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $2,100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 603,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,719,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 696,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,270,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 75.2% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 58,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 19.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company’s national platform consists of over 100 locations accessing customers in approximately 50 continental states and the District of Columbia. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, which provide cross-selling opportunities to supplement the insulation installation business.

