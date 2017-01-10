INSPIRED ENTMNT (INSE) CEO Purchases $1,507,200.00 in Stock

INSPIRED ENTMNT (NASDAQ:INSE) CEO Luke Lyon Alvarez acquired 150,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,507,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,405,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of INSPIRED ENTMNT (NASDAQ:INSE) opened at 8.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. INSPIRED ENTMNT has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company’s market capitalization is $52.68 billion.

About INSPIRED ENTMNT

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, formerly Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp., is a global games technology company. The Company is engaged in developing and operating digital games and networks. The Company is engaged in supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server-Based Gaming (SBG) systems with associated terminals and digital content to regulated betting, gaming and lottery operators around the world.

