Insider Selling: Vocera Communications, Inc. (VCRA) Director Sells $1,196,030.00 in Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Director Robert Zollars sold 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,196,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,463 shares in the company, valued at $684,074.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Zollars also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Robert Zollars sold 65,500 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $1,167,865.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Robert Zollars sold 65,500 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,180,965.00.

Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) opened at 19.75 on Tuesday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $20.00. The company’s market capitalization is $540.22 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business earned $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vocera Communications by 19.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 61.3% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 87,434 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at about $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VCRA shares. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $22.00 price target on Vocera Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc is a provider of communication solutions for mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, education and other industries. The Company’s solutions include the Vocera Communication System, Vocera Care Experience Suite and its Experience Innovation Network. Its two segments include Product and Service.

