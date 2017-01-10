Insider Selling: United Cannabis Corp (CNAB) VP Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

United Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ:CNAB) VP Tony Verzura sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,339,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,649,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tony Verzura also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Tony Verzura sold 57,000 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $86,070.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Tony Verzura sold 39,000 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $59,280.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Tony Verzura sold 46,980 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $49,798.80.

On Thursday, December 15th, Tony Verzura sold 60,738 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $66,204.42.

On Friday, December 2nd, Tony Verzura sold 40,000 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $42,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Tony Verzura sold 47,000 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $59,690.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Tony Verzura sold 10,000 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Tony Verzura sold 43,170 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $28,923.90.

United Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ:CNAB) traded down 2.07% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.42. 211,574 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. The company’s market capitalization is $67.92 million.

United Cannabis Corp Company Profile

United Cannabis Corporation is engaged in medical spa management business. The Company focuses on providing products, services and intellectual property to the cannabis industry. It owns intellectual property relating to the legalized growth, production, manufacture, marketing, management, utilization and distribution of medical and recreational marijuana and marijuana infused products.

