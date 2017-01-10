Insider Selling: Resonant Inc. (RESN) CFO Sells $28,785.04 in Stock

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) CFO Jeffrey A. Killian sold 5,972 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $28,785.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) opened at 4.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94. Resonant Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The stock’s market cap is $54.37 million.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc is a late-stage development company. The Company creates filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends for the mobile device industry. The RF front-end is the circuitry in a mobile device for analog signal processing and is located between the device’s antenna and its digital baseband.

