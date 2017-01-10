Insider Selling: Porter Bancorp, Inc. (PBIB) Major Shareholder Sells $12,410.00 in Stock

Porter Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIB) major shareholder Maria L. Bouvette sold 1,000 shares of Porter Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $12,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Porter Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIB) opened at 12.28 on Tuesday. Porter Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $73.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Porter Bancorp stock. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Porter Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Farmers National Bank owned 0.38% of Porter Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Porter Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Porter Bancorp Company Profile

Porter Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, PBI Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community bank with a range of commercial and personal banking products. It offers retail and commercial deposit products. It offers drive-in banking facilities, automatic teller machines, night depository, personalized checks, credit cards, debit cards, Internet banking, mobile banking, treasury management services, remote deposit services, electronic funds transfers through automated clearing house services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, cash management, vault services, and loan and deposit sweep accounts.

