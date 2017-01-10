Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) EVP Brenton Taylor sold 31,823 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $2,090,452.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,745.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) opened at 65.38 on Tuesday. Inogen, Inc has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $69.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 92.08 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.22.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm earned $54.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.89 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Inogen, Inc (INGN) EVP Sells $2,090,452.87 in Stock” was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/insider-selling-inogen-inc-ingn-evp-sells-2090452-87-in-stock/1145932.html.

INGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Inogen from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 0.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 4,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The Company’s Inogen One systems concentrate the air around the patient to offer a single source of supplemental oxygen anytime, anywhere with a portable device weighing approximately 4.8 or seven pounds.

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.