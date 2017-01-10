Insider Selling: Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (COO) Director Sells 4,950 Shares of Stock

Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:COO) Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $876,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) traded up 2.09% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.80. 725,501 shares of the stock were exchanged. Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.28 and a 52 week high of $190.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.42 and a 200-day moving average of $178.12.

Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm earned $518.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies, Inc. will post $9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.07%.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/insider-selling-cooper-companies-inc-the-coo-director-sells-4950-shares-of-stock/1147128.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 1.4% in the second quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 3,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 1.5% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 2.7% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on COO. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc (Cooper) is a medical device company. The Company operates through two business units: CooperVision, Inc (CooperVision) and CooperSurgical, Inc (CooperSurgical). CooperVision develops, manufactures and markets a range of soft contact lenses for the vision correction market. CooperVision offers Biofinity monthly spherical, toric and multifocal lenses under the Avaira brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.