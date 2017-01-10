Insider Selling: Ciena Corporation (CIEN) COO Sells $295,800.00 in Stock

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) COO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 12,000 shares of Ciena Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $295,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 26,743 shares of Ciena Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $659,749.81.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) opened at 24.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.35. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.74. Ciena Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $25.19.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company earned $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.48 million. Ciena Corporation had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 2.79%. Ciena Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post $1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ciena Corporation in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners reissued a “positive” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ciena Corporation in a report on Friday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank AG raised Ciena Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.74 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ciena Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ciena Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ciena Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $672,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena Corporation by 64.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ciena Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Ciena Corporation by 78.3% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 555,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after buying an additional 243,875 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena Corporation by 15.5% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 100,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation Company Profile

Ciena Corporation is a network specialist that focuses on providing communications networking solutions. The Company operates through four segments: Converged Packet Optical, Packet Networking, Optical Transport, and Software and Services. Its Converged Packet Optical portfolio includes networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network (OTN) switching and packet switching.

