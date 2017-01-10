Insider Selling: CarMax Inc (KMX) Director Sells $388,076.22 in Stock

CarMax Inc (NYSE:KMX) Director Shira Goodman sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $388,076.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,963.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CarMax Inc (NYSE:KMX) opened at 65.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.39. CarMax Inc has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $67.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.29.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business earned $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax Inc will post $3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Vetr downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.52 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at about $883,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at about $774,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 11.9% in the second quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 45.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 27.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

