Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (BOX) Director Sells 640,797 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Rory O’driscoll sold 640,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $9,464,571.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rory O’driscoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Rory O’driscoll sold 500 shares of Box stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $7,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Rory O’driscoll sold 43,703 shares of Box stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $640,685.98.

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) opened at 15.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.59. The company’s market capitalization is $1.95 billion.

Box (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Box had a negative return on equity of 144.98% and a negative net margin of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Box by 48.6% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,111,000 after buying an additional 1,680,699 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Box by 6.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,058,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after buying an additional 247,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Box by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,814,000 after buying an additional 395,010 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,536,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Box by 10.1% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 1,729,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,251,000 after buying an additional 159,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $18.00 target price on shares of Box and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Box in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Box in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Pacific Crest restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Box in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Box in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

About Box

Box, Inc provides an enterprise content management platform that enables organizations of all sizes to manage enterprise content while allowing access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. With the Company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud-based platform, users can collaborate on content both internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security and compliance features to comply with internal policies and industry regulations.

