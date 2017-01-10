Insider Selling: Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Chairman Sells $5,003,843.00 in Stock

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) Chairman Charles M. Geschke sold 48,100 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $5,003,843.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) opened at 108.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.26 and a 200-day moving average of $102.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.07. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $111.09.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post $3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Adobe Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Vetr lowered shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.68 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Adobe Systems from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe Systems from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen and Company raised their target price on shares of Adobe Systems to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Adobe Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 9,065 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe Systems by 13.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Adobe Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the software company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Adobe Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the software company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GaveKal Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe Systems by 28.7% in the second quarter. GaveKal Capital LLC now owns 78,783 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 17,574 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe Systems

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

