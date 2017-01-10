Insider Buying: Marshalls plc (MSLH) Insider Purchases £149.43 in Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Martyn Coffey purchased 51 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.56) per share, for a total transaction of £149.43 ($181.72).

Martyn Coffey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Martyn Coffey purchased 50 shares of Marshalls plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.67) per share, for a total transaction of £151 ($183.63).

On Thursday, November 3rd, Martyn Coffey purchased 54 shares of Marshalls plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($180.59).

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) opened at 290.00 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 571.34 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 290.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 280.36. Marshalls plc has a 52 week low of GBX 199.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 357.41.

MSLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.65) price target on shares of Marshalls plc in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Panmure Gordon dropped their target price on shares of Marshalls plc from GBX 370 ($4.50) to GBX 291 ($3.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.32) target price on shares of Marshalls plc in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd downgraded shares of Marshalls plc to an “add” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.44) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 329.20 ($4.00).

Marshalls plc Company Profile

Marshalls plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in supplying of hard landscaping products to both the domestic and public sector and commercial end markets. The Company’s segments include Landscape Products and Other. Its Landscape Products segment focuses on integrated production, logistics and distribution network supporting both end markets.

