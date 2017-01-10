Insider Buying: Judges Scientific PLC (JDG) Insider Purchases 11 Shares of Stock

Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) insider David Cicurel acquired 11 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,394 ($16.95) per share, for a total transaction of £153.34 ($186.48).

Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) traded down 2.17% during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1350.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,582 shares. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 82.38 million. Judges Scientific PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,125.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,943.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,365.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,375.59.

About Judges Scientific PLC

Judges Scientific plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the acquisition and development of a portfolio of scientific instrument businesses. The Company’s activities are predominantly in or in support of the design and manufacture of scientific instruments. Its segments include Materials Sciences and Vacuum.

