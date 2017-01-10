Insider Buying: GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Insider Purchases 58 Shares of Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Moncef Slaoui bought 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,972 ($23.98) per share, for a total transaction of £1,143.76 ($1,390.93).

Moncef Slaoui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 3rd, Moncef Slaoui bought 6 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,937 ($23.56) per share, for a total transaction of £116.22 ($141.34).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) traded down 0.13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1594.00. 5,368,911 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 77.56 billion. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,314.26 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,745.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,520.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,603.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.11) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.89) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. set a GBX 1,800 ($21.89) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,320 ($16.05) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,723.91 ($20.96).

About GlaxoSmithKline plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) is a healthcare company. The Company is engaged in the creation and discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products, including vaccines, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and health-related consumer products. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare.

