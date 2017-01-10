INR Advisory Services LLC Maintains Stake in General Electric Company (GE)

INR Advisory Services LLC continued to hold its position in shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,210 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. General Electric Company accounts for approximately 0.2% of INR Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. INR Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric Company were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stockman Asset Management boosted its position in shares of General Electric Company by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stockman Asset Management now owns 143,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of General Electric Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 378,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. now owns 200,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spero Smith Investment Advisers Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of General Electric Company by 12.5% in the third quarter. Spero Smith Investment Advisers Inc. OH now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) traded down 0.29% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.37. 27,202,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75. General Electric Company has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $277.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.20.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. General Electric Company had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm earned $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric Company will post $1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from General Electric Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. General Electric Company’s dividend payout ratio is 83.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of General Electric Company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of General Electric Company from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Electric Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.28.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 50,000 shares of General Electric Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.24 per share, with a total value of $1,462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,248,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,751,637.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric Company

