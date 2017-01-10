Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group dropped their target price on Ingredion from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ingredion from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) opened at 125.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.73. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $84.57 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.65.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The firm earned $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion will post $7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Ingredion by 297.7% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $401,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 56.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated (Ingredion) is a global ingredients solutions provider. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of starches and sweeteners for a range of industries. Its operations are classified into four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

