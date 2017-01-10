Ingevity Corp (NGVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NGVT. Buckingham Research began coverage on Ingevity Corp in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Group began coverage on Ingevity Corp in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Ingevity Corp in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Ingevity Corp in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) opened at 52.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99. Ingevity Corp has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $55.77.

Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $252 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp will post $1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Ingevity Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ingevity Corp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity Corp by 12.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ingevity Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ingevity Corp by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 181,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter.

Ingevity Corp Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and high performance carbon materials. The Company is also a manufacturer of activated carbon used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals.

