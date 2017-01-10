Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) (IR) Position Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) (NYSE:IR) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,186 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) were worth $21,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) by 47.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) by 39.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) by 30.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) during the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) during the third quarter worth $204,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) traded up 0.91% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.58. 313,213 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average is $69.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.36. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $79.21.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland)’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post $4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

In other Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) news, EVP Didier P. Teirlinck sold 28,117 shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,898,178.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,149,765.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Didier P. Teirlinck sold 7,216 shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $547,622.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,643.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Public Limited Company provides products, services and solutions to improve the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables. The Company’s business segments include Climate and Industrial. It is engaged in the design, manufacture, sale and service of a portfolio of industrial and commercial products that include brand names, such as Ingersoll-Rand, Trane, American Standard, ARO and Club Car.

