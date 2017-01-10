IMPINJ Inc (PI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMPINJ Inc (NYSE:PI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Pacific Crest reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on IMPINJ from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMPINJ currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.13.

IMPINJ (NYSE:PI) traded up 1.71% on Thursday, reaching $32.80. 85,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. IMPINJ has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $41.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85. The company’s market cap is $584.17 million.

IMPINJ (NYSE:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company earned $31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IMPINJ will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $2,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in IMPINJ during the third quarter worth approximately $54,684,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in IMPINJ during the third quarter worth about $8,256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in IMPINJ during the third quarter worth about $5,862,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors bought a new stake in IMPINJ during the third quarter worth about $5,695,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IMPINJ during the third quarter worth about $4,400,000.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc is a United States-based provider of referral and information network (RAIN) radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions that provide Item Intelligence in retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage, and manufacturing and supply chain logistics. The Company offers a platform, Impinj that uses RAIN RFID, wirelessly connecting and networking everyday items, including inventory and assets, to software applications, such as enterprise resource planning systems and management systems.

