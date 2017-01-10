Imperial Metals Corp (III) PT Set at C$7.00 by TD Securities

TD Securities set a C$7.00 price objective on Imperial Metals Corp (TSE:III) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

III has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Imperial Metals Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Imperial Metals Corp from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Metals Corp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.45.

Shares of Imperial Metals Corp (TSE:III) opened at 6.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $549.48 million. Imperial Metals Corp has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/imperial-metals-corp-iii-pt-set-at-c7-00-by-td-securities/1145750.html.

Imperial Metals Corp Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation is engaged in the exploration and development of base and precious metals from its properties. The Company’s properties include Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia, and Huckleberry copper mine in northern British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.