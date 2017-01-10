Imperial Metals Corp (III) PT Set at C$7.00 by TD Securities

TD Securities set a C$7.00 price objective on Imperial Metals Corp (TSE:III) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
III has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Imperial Metals Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Imperial Metals Corp from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Metals Corp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.45.
Shares of Imperial Metals Corp (TSE:III) opened at 6.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $549.48 million. Imperial Metals Corp has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35.
Imperial Metals Corp Company Profile
Imperial Metals Corporation is engaged in the exploration and development of base and precious metals from its properties. The Company’s properties include Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia, and Huckleberry copper mine in northern British Columbia.
