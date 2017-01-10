Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Given Hold Rating at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several other research reports. CL King upgraded shares of Illumina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Vetr upgraded shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $148.34 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) traded up 16.70% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.18. 5,160,732 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina has a 52 week low of $119.37 and a 52 week high of $186.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.13 and its 200-day moving average is $150.44.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. Illumina had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm earned $607 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina will post $3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Omead Ostadan sold 2,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.16, for a total value of $252,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 600 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $81,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 94.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 25.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 789 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 958 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc (Illumina) offers sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The Company’s products and services serve customers in a range of markets, enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings. The Company’s customers include genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories and hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrigenomics and commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, and consumer genomics companies.

