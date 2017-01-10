Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks, warehouse trucks, counterbalanced trucks, cargo, container handling trucks and aftermarket parts. The Company’s products are marketed globally under the Hyster(R) and Yale(R) brand names. It conducts its operations primarily in America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. is based in Portland, Oregon. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sidoti raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) traded up 0.71% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.47. 5,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average is $59.22. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $70.19.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $629.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.90 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post $2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.41%.

In other news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $129,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,337. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 11.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after buying an additional 31,580 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 23.5% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 242.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 37,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, and its subsidiaries, design, engineer, manufacture, sell and service lift trucks and aftermarket parts. The Company markets its lift trucks and aftermarket parts under the Hyster and Yale brand names. The Company also operates through Nuvera Fuel Cells, Inc (Nuvera), which is an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel-cell stacks and related systems.

