Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.2% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Herndon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.7% in the second quarter. Herndon Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at $193,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at $202,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) traded up 0.45% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.30. The stock had a trading volume of 446,570 shares. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.20 and a 1-year high of $197.28. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.36 and its 200 day moving average is $168.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.13. The company earned $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post $10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen and Company lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

In related news, VP Matthew J. Mulherin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.49, for a total value of $1,443,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,701,110.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $143,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc (HII) designs, builds, overhauls and repairs ships for the United States Navy and the United States Coast Guard. The Company is the designer, builder and refueler of nuclear powered aircraft carriers, a builder of amphibious assault and expeditionary warfare ships for the United States Navy and the sole builder of National Security Cutters (NSCs) for the United States Coast Guard.

