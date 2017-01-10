HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) Insider Sells $611,910.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) insider Hunter Madeley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $611,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hunter Madeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Hunter Madeley sold 800 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Hunter Madeley sold 800 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $40,800.00.

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) opened at 52.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.13. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $59.97. The stock’s market cap is $1.85 billion.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business earned $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.93 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 34.53% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post ($0.44) EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 10.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on HubSpot from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on HubSpot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc (HubSpot) provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform. The Company’s software platform features integrated applications, which include social media, search engine optimization (SEO), blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, e-mail, customer relationship management (CRM), analytics and reporting.

