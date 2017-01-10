Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $22,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,394,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,230,000 after buying an additional 1,558,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,491,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,246,000 after buying an additional 78,866 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 256.5% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,433,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,055,000 after buying an additional 3,189,879 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,254,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,215,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.6% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,196,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,245,000 after buying an additional 500,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) traded up 0.11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.49. The company had a trading volume of 316,419 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.39 and a beta of 1.06. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $66.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.02.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm earned $873.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post $3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Mizuho began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

In other news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 49,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $3,183,683.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $133,121.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated is engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling specialized semiconductor products used by its customers for a range of embedded control applications. The Company operates through two segments: semiconductor products and technology licensing. In the semiconductor products segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal and timing products.

