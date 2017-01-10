Home Depot (HD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Home Depot (NYSE: HD):

1/2/2017 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $119.51 price target on the stock.

12/28/2016 – Home Depot had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock.

12/28/2016 – Home Depot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

12/22/2016 – Home Depot had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2016 – Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $119.51 price target on the stock.

12/16/2016 – Home Depot had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2016 – Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $128.01 price target on the stock.

12/4/2016 – Home Depot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $158.00.

11/30/2016 – Home Depot had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2016 – Home Depot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2016 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Home Depot reported better-than-expected top and bottom-line results for third-quarter fiscal 2016, gaining from balanced sales growth as well as persistent focus on productivity that bolstered earnings. With this, the company retained its four-year long trend of beating earnings estimates. Further, the company raised its earnings growth guidance for fiscal 2016, while retaining its sales and comps forecast. We believe Home Depot’s focus on developing merchandising tools, along with investment in building its interconnected capabilities is expected to boost its top line, and enhance market share. The company is on track to achieve its long-term dividend payout, share repurchase and return on investment targets. However, intense competition and a soft economic recovery may prove deterrents, pushing back home improvement projects. The company’s significant exposure to international markets makes it vulnerable to currency fluctuations.”

11/16/2016 – Home Depot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2016 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $145.00 to $146.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2016 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at RBC Capital Markets from $145.00 to $146.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2016 – Home Depot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They now have a $128.72 price target on the stock, up previously from $127.67.

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) traded up 1.33% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,928,339 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $109.62 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post $6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.66%.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 20,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $2,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,355,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Holifield sold 15,606 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $2,003,654.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,276.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serve three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.