Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 121.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,781 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOLX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 146,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) traded up 0.961% on Tuesday, reaching $40.435. The company had a trading volume of 2,344,810 shares. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $41.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average of $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.858 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hologic had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business earned $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post $2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC set a $45.00 price target on Hologic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Leerink Swann restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Sunday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

In other news, VP Karleen Marie Oberton sold 3,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $115,841.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.

