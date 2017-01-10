Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, FBR & Co Forecasts

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Investment analysts at FBR & Co issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a report released on Thursday. FBR & Co analyst Maher. B expects that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. FBR & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide Holdings’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm earned $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 1.4% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 2.0% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 49,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 14.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 3.5% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $1,965,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,256,366.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a hospitality company. The Company is engaged in owning, leasing, managing, developing and franchising hotels, resorts and timeshare properties. It operates through three segments: management and franchise, ownership and timeshare. It has approximately 4,610 hotels, resorts and timeshare properties comprising over 758,502 rooms in approximately 100 countries and territories.

