Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

HGV has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) traded down 0.0381% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.4899. 904,585 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.12. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $27.93.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a timeshare company that markets and sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs), manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, and operates a points-based vacation club. The Company operates its business across two segments: Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management.

