Panmure Gordon reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) in a research report report published on Wednesday. Panmure Gordon currently has a GBX 755 ($9.18) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HFG. Numis Securities Ltd boosted their target price on Hilton Food Group plc from GBX 729 ($8.87) to GBX 766 ($9.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.90) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group plc in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. HSBC upped their price objective on Hilton Food Group plc from GBX 680 ($8.27) to GBX 690 ($8.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Investec upped their price objective on Hilton Food Group plc from GBX 650 ($7.90) to GBX 660 ($8.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group plc in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 731.80 ($8.90).

Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) opened at 680.50 on Wednesday. Hilton Food Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 486.25 and a 12 month high of GBX 703.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 613.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 593.76. The firm’s market cap is GBX 497.92 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Hilton Food Group plc’s (HFG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Panmure Gordon” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/hilton-food-group-plcs-hfg-buy-rating-reiterated-at-panmure-gordon/1145940.html.

Hilton Food Group plc Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc is a United Kingdom-based retail meat packing company. The Company operates through three segments: Western Europe, Central Europe, and Central costs and other. The Western Europe segment covers its businesses in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Holland, Sweden and Denmark. In Central Europe, its meat packing business, based at Tychy in Poland, supplies customers across Central Europe, from Hungary to the Baltics.

